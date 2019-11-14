Yakuza 0, The Witcher 3 and Final Fantasy headline new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced an avalanche of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming months, showcasing that the service isn’t messing around when it comes to quality.

The announcement was made at X019 in London and not only saw the reveal of several new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, but also the unexpected arrival of a few ports we can’t wait to see on Xbox One.

Sega’s Yakuza series, which has long remained exclusively to PlayStation platforms, albeit with a brief stint on PC, will finally be coming to Xbox One in the form of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All three of these games are fantastic, and a welcome addition to the platform.

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also coming to the service, meaning players can experience the epic RPG adventure for a fraction of the cost on Game Pass. If you’ve not played it already, it’s absolutely essential.

Eight games are available on the service starting today for active subscribers, and we’ve listed them all for you below.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)

RAGE 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)

The Talos Principle (Console & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)

If you’re a fan of Final Fantasy – you might want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Starting in 2020, pretty much every title available on Microsoft’s platform will be blended into the service. If you want a weeby trip down memory lane, we can’t think of anything much bettter than this.

Titles in Xbox Game Pass remain available to play on your console/PC so long as you remain an active subscriber, although the line-up is swapped and changed on a regular basis, with the exception of Microsoft’s first-party exclusives which are oftentimes here to stay.

