Sony teases the Xperia XZ4’s display ahead of MWC reveal

Sony is widely expected to be unveiling a whole slew of smartphones at MWC 2019, and the company has released a short teaser to keep fans’ appetites whetted.

The 15-second trailer simply includes the hashtag #SonyMWC, along with the date and time of Sony’s press conference, which we already knew. It’s Monday February 25 at 7:30am, in case you want to put it in your diary now.

The teaser gets a bit more instructive if you’re prepared to read between the lines a little bit. The title of the short is “Embrace a new perspective”, and the video ultimately shifts to take up a wide section of the screen. If that doesn’t point to the widely-leaked news that Sony is embracing a thinner, taller phone design than its contemporaries, we’d be extremely surprised.

Indeed, one Twitter user very quickly figured out the aspect ratio of the final shot and calculated it as 21:9, which is what we’re expecting Sony to reveal for the Xperia XZ4.

Of course, embracing a new perspective could also refer to the camera array, and it’s rumoured that the Xperia XZ4 will be the first Sony handset to include the kind of triple-camera array made popular by the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro phones from last year.

For the XZ4 this is rumoured to include a huge 52-megapixel main camera, supported by a telephoto lens and a 3D Time of Flight sensor, like the one seen on the Oppo RX17 Pro.

The name ‘XZ4’ is very much up in the air. As we reported last week, Sony is apparently going to be mixing up its naming conventions with the XA3 coming out as the Xperia 10. That could well have repercussions for the XZ4, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

The good news is that wait won’t last long. By this time next week, all of Sony’s smartphone plans will have been revealed in sunny Barcelona. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the MWC latest as it happens.

