Sony Xperia XZ1 price slashed by a massive £180 for Black Friday

Amazon has knocked a hefty £180 off the regular price of the Sony Xperia XZ1, bringing the handset down to just £219 ahead of Black Friday weekend. That’s a massive 45% reduction. Very tasty indeed. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Sony Xperia XZ1 - Black Friday Deal Sony Xperia XZ1 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage The Sony Xperia XZ1 is solid mid-ranger that offers impressive performance and a good camera. And now that Amazon has wiped a massive £180 off its regular price, it's looking much more tempting than ever.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 isn’t the newest or the best smartphone on the market, but it’s a very solid mid-ranger. One of the more petite handsets on the market, it features a 5.2-inch, 1080p IPS LCD display, a 19-megapixel main camera with 960fps slow-mo video recording, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, 2700mAh battery and a Snapdragon 835 processor. What’s more, it was recently bumped up to Android Pie, meaning you’ll get access to the latest and greatest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

In our review, where we praised the Sony Xperia XZ1 for its smart design, impressive performance and solid camera, we awarded it a score of 3.5/5. That might not sound great, but the crucial detail is that the smartphone would have set you back £599 at the time. For £219, it’s a much, much more tantalising prospect.

For that money you get 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, but fortunately you can boost that via the microSD card slot. If you’re based in the UK, you also get free shipping.

