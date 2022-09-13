Xperia Stream gaming accessory isn’t the PlayStation phone we pined for

When Sony previewed a gaming-themed Xperia announcement last week, the optimists among us only had one thing in mind – a new Sony PlayStation-themed smartphone.

What actually followed at Sony’s “Born To Game” YouTube stream (below), didn’t quite match up to the hopes for a spiritual successor for the underrated Xperia Play, but is pretty cool and useful nonetheless.

Sony announced a new clip-on cooling accessory for the new Xperia 1 IV smartphone, called the Xperia Stream. It is designed to turn the phone into a proper gaming hub to rival the ASUS ROG Phone range.

It includes a “total cooling system” that will ensure the handset stays cool even when playing demanding games for long periods of time. Sony says the system “drives airflow along the body of the Xperia 1 IV creating a continuous air stream.”

A Game Enhancer portal monitors the strain on the device and controls the fan as required, in order to regulate the overall temp. This, the company says, will help to ensure stable performance.

Sony has also included a bunch of ports in the Xperia Stream accessory, with a HDMI port supporting full HD gaming at 120Hz, a USB-C port to keep the phone itself charged, while there’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and direct LAN connectivity.

The HDMI and LAN connectivity wouldn’t work too well for handheld gaming, but will be excellent for connecting to a monitor or TV to enjoy games on the phone.

“Xperia Stream was conceived following discussions with eSports players about the rigorous demands of professional gaming. To challenge for world championships, pro gamers need to be able to play for extended periods with the highest quality gaming settings enabled,” Sony says. “So Xperia Stream combines outstanding cooling performance with easy cable management and a comfortable shape for hour after hour of high-intensity play.”

The Xperia Stream will be available as an add-on or with the phone, or together as an Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition. Sony has only announced pricing and availability for Japan at this time. The accessory goes on sale on October 14 for 23,100 yen, which is about £140 (h/t Android Police).