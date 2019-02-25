Sony Xperia 1 Launch Live Stream: How to watch the big unveiling online

Sony is expected to formally unveil the Xperia 1 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona this morning, in the aftermath of the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, the Huawei Mate X, and a host of other handsets. The event is being live streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in from wherever you are. Here’s how to watch Sony’s MWC 2019 launch event.

Sony Xperia 1 Launch Time: When does the event start?

The Xperia 1 launch is taking place at MWC in Barcelona, and it’s scheduled to kick off at a bright an early 8:30am CET − that’s 7:30am UK time. It could make for perfect viewing from the comfort of your bed.

Sony says the event will only last half an hour, so you should be able to make in to the office in time if you do decide to tune in from under your duvet. Should.

Sony Xperia 1 Launch Live Stream: Watch the event online

You can watch the Sony Xperia 1 launch unfold by following this link.

We expect Sony’s live stream to go up a little earlier than 8:30am, so if you’re really excited and have nothing better to do, you can fire the video up early, judge Sony’s music taste and and hunt for hidden clues in the stage props.

Sony Xperia 1 Launch: What to expect

Up until last week, we had been expecting Sony’s new flagship smartphone to be called the Xperia XZ4. It turns out many of the rumours were wide of the mark. The handset is actually called the Xperia 1, and it could be the Japanese firm’s most exciting phone release in years.

The Xperia 1 will feature a 6.5-inch, 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 ‘Cinema-Wide’ aspect ratio, a metal and glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass 6 at both the front and back, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, a trio of rear cameras, and the ability to capture 4K HDR videos in 21:9 format.

There will also be a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a 3300mAh battery with fast charging. It will apparently cost 1099CHF, which is roughly £850, and will allegedly come out in June.

The Xperia 1 will reportedly launch alongside the Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3.

What are you hoping to see from Sony at MWC? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.