XIII is coming to PS4 in November

Surprise re-release alert: Sony just dropped a tweet confirming that cel-shaded first person shooter XIII is coming to the PlayStation 4 on November 13.



XIII is based on a French language graphic novel where you play as “Thirteen”, a soldier who has woken up with no memory, a pair of new scars, and a host of new enemies. Thirteen, as it turns out, is currently accused of killing the President of the United States, which has made a lot of people somewhat cross.



Related: Best PC Games



XIII was iconic for me as a child, from the first level where you wake up on Brighton Beach with nothing more than a small key and a tattoo to guide you. There’s a monster 34 level campaign, but I remember being struck by the strength of XIII’s aesthetic from the very first: pull the trigger here and the word “bang” erupts from your gun as each bullet flies towards your enemies.



Ubisoft, who were originally involved in both the development and publishing of the game, aren’t mentioned anywhere in the announcement. Instead French software outfit Microids is handling the porting duties, bringing the 2003 game to life on new hardware.



Related: Best FPS Games



I’m personally very excited, because I’d love to see how the cel-shaded FPS could look, but also because several semi-realistic FPS games are currently dug into this whole “realism” schtick and I want a taste of the unreal. Honestly, just look at this trailer. Look at it.









XIII then. Play it on November 13 on the PS4, and maybe it’ll come to PC too, if I cross my fingers and hope.



Fancy some of that sweet cel-shaded shooting? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews