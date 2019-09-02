Xiaomi’s working on four 108MP camera-phones, but the Mi Mix 4 might miss out

Xiaomi is working on four camera-phones using Samsung’s new 108-megapixel camera sensor, according to a fresh report.

The news broke via XDADevelopers which reported spotting evidence of the devices existence in the MIUI Gallery app. The app included codenames for four unreleased “tucana“, “draco“, “umi” and “cmi“ handsets using the new Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Further details about the phones were not revealed and it’s unclear which family of devices any of the phones will sit in, though XDA Developers reported finding no evidence to support one being the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Xiaomi and Samsung co-unveiled the new ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in August. It’s a next-generation rival to the 48-megapixel Sony sensor seen on many popular smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 Pro. Sony hasn’t released its rival to the ISOCELL Bright HMX, but on paper Samsung’s new sensor is pretty impressive.

Samsung’s marketing the sensor as the first mobile-camera to offer “a resolution equivalent to” a high-end DSLR. It will use the company’s pixel-merging Tetracell technology to create “brighter” 27-megapixel images in low light. Samsung also lists the 1/1.33-inch sensor as being capable of shooting lossless 6K video in 30fps (frames per second).

Xiaomi is set to be the first phone maker to use the tech, though Samsung is rumoured to plan to include it in its next line of A-series Galaxy phones.

The Mi Mix 4 is the heavily rumoured follow up to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which remains one of Trusted Reviews’ favourite mid-range smartphones. Details about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 are largely unknown, but rumours suggest it’ll feature a completely reworked design, upgraded screen and wealth of under-the-hood upgrades.

The news comes just before the release of a numerous new camera phones. Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 11 on the 10th of September. The phone’s expected to feature a completely new multi-sensor rear camera.

Huawei’s will unveil the new Huawei Mate 30 camera-phone by the end of September. After that, the Pixel 4 is expected to arrive in October featuring a similarly refreshed multi-sensor rear camera setup.

