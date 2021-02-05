Xiaomi’s port-free concept looks like the phone of the future

Xiaomi continues to push the envelope with its concept designs. Last week we go the true-wireless Air Charge for mobile devices and today the company unveiled a brand new concept smartphone display concept.

The company has introduced its first quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone, which curves around all-four edges of the handset. As such, almost the entire frame of the phone is covered by the display, meaning there’s no room for any ports or buttons either. In that respect, we’re probably getting a little glimpse into the future.

The display is the headliner here though, with the 88-degree quad curved class panel Xioami says offers serious breakthroughs compared to other flexible displays on the market. It’s largely down to a new 3D bonding process.

“The 88° ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production,” the company says in a blog post.

“Compared with ordinary curved glass, the difficulty of hot bending increases exponentially. Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88° bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800°C high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures. More importantly, behind such a piece of glass are thousands of attempts.”

Xiaomi says the phone has 46 self-developed patents, which has helped with the replacements for buttons and ports. We’ve got under-display cameras, wireless charging, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, e-SIM chips and, what the company is calling a “an industry-first flexible film display acoustic technology.”

There doesn’t appear to be any imminent plan to release this concept phone as a consumer device right now, but it seems Xiaomi has shown where it intends to push its smartphone division in the future. The waterfall effect continues to look great and we’re looking forward to seeing the quad-curved design show up in future phones.