Xiaomi officially announced the UK launch of its Mi 11 smartphone today (March 16), but the phone wasn’t the only device that made an appearance. Xiaomi’s latest range of smartwatches is also now available in the UK.

The smartwatch range – which includes the Mi Watch and the Mi Watch Lite – offer health and sports-focused features in the vein of other entries in our best smartwatch list.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The Mi Watch is the pricier of the two and supports 117 sports tracking modes, including running, cycling, boxing and kayaking – to name just a few. The watch has a built-in GPS and is water resistance up to 50m so you can even track your laps in the pool.

As far as health tracking features are concerned, the Mi Watch can be used to keep an eye on stress levels, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and your overall body energy.

The watch boasts a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass and over 100 watch faces to choose from and customise. It has a battery life of, according to Xiaomi, 16 days and takes just two hours to charge when you need a boost.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite

The Mi Watch Lite offers many of the same features at half the price, including a 1.4-inch touch display, GPS, 50m water resistance and swim stroke recognition.

The design of the Lite is more compact and it’s limited to just 11 sports modes, compared to the Mi Watch’s 117. However, Lite users can still use the watch’s smart features to stay on top of social media notifications and access emoji responses.

The Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite aren’t the only fitness trackers Xiaomi has launched in the last year. In July, the company launched the Mi Smart Band 5, offering 11 workout modes and a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch also boasted a 20% larger display than its predecessor, the Mi Smart Band 4, along with a shorter battery life, sadly.

While the Smart Band 5’s slim design definitely reminded us of other fitness trackers, the Mi Watch range is more comparable to some of our favourite smartwatches. The Mi Watch Lite’s square display, in particular, is visually reminiscent of the Apple Watch 6.

The Mi Watch is available in Black, Navy Blue and Beige and is priced at £119, while the Mi Watch Lite is available in Black, Navy Blue and Ivory and costs £59.99.

Both smartwatches will be available from mi.com/uk and Amazon from March 16, with the Mi Watch reduced to £99.99 and the Mi Watch Lite to just £49.99 for the first seven days.