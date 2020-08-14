Xiaomi’s incredibly affordable Redmi 9 has launched in the UK

The Redmi 9 is officially available to pick up in the UK and it comes at a very affordable price.

Xiaomi announced the entry-level Redmi 9 smartphone series with a virtual launch event almost a month ago. The lineup includes The Redmi 9, the Redmi 9C and the sub-€100 Redmit 9A. Now, the top-of-the-line, but still very much affordable, Redmi 9 is available to purchase in the UK.

Xiaomi revealed news of the Redmi 9’s release on Twitter, along with the promise that everyone who opts for the new phone will get a free Mi Smart Band 4 fitness tracker with their order.

Read our review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The Redmi 9 packs a lot for a budget handset. Upgrades from its predecessor include an AI quad camera setup, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, along with the addition of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

As far as the smartphone’s photo snapping abilities go, the quad camera module consists of a 13MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with an 118° FOV, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Turn the phone around and you’ll see an 8MP selfie camera with portrait mode.

The phone also features a hefty 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.0 and a headphone jack. It is also dual-sim compatible.

Related: Best cheap phones

Only the 4GB/64GB model is available in the UK currently, meaning we sadly won’t be able to get our hands on the even cheaper 3GB/32GB edition here. There’s also no word on whether the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A models will be coming to the UK.

The Redmi 9 is available in three colours – Carbon Grey, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple – from today. You can order the smartphone from Xiaomi’s website now with prices starting at £159, or £149 in Xiaomi’s 10th-anniversary sale.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …