Xiaomi used Apple Memoji ads to promote Mimoji it definitely didn’t copy

Earlier this week Xiaomi revealed some familiar looking animated emojis that could be created in the likeness of device owners.

The company calls them Mimoji and despite the startling likeness, and its previous for copying Apple products, denies it coped the Memoji launched in iOS 12.

However, that explanation doesn’t really hold much water now the company has been busted for using Apple’s actual Animoji in one of its advertisements. Spotted by Weibo users in China (via Macrumors), Xiaomi used the Apple Music Memoji commercial that featured DJ Khalid

The company is saying its was a mistake, but when they’re so similar the staff who “uploaded the wrong content” can’t tell the difference, it doesn’t really speak to the independence of the idea.

Earlier this week, the company sent out a press release pushing back against claims it copied Apple with its 3D characters that can be accessorised with hats, specs, bunny ears, specs, hairdos and facial expressions.

The company said; “We have conducted internal audits and found no evidences that our Mimoji characters have [been] plagiarised from any of our competitors including Apple.”

Xiaomi had previously launched the its own interpretation of Apple’s Animoji that arrived alongside the iPhone X. The Mi 8 smartphone was probably the most accomplished iPhone clone we’ve ever seen . They do say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…

The Mimoji launch is part of the company’s China-focused CC9 phone, which goes on sale in the country today.

Apple is preparing to further augment its Memoji in iOS 13, which arrives later this year, with the company adding makeup options. You already had the ability to pick and choose features like eye shape and colour, skin tone and hairstyle, but iOS 13 brings makeup and accessories to the table, plus a whole lot more.

