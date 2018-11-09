Following Xiaomi’s UK launch on Thursday, the company is promptly following that up one spectacular deal. At 12pm GMT today, you’ll be in with a chance of bagging a brand new Xiaomi smartphone for just £1. But how?

Xiaomi’s entry into the UK market has been aggressive to say the least. It’s launching its 2018 flagship smartphone, the Mi 8 and for the first time, selling the enhanced Mi 8 Pro outside of China; the Mi 8 sells for between £459 and £489, while the Mi 8 Pro costs an impressive £499, considering the hardware these phones offer.

The company also confirmed a gamut of UK retail partners, from Argos to John Lewis, while it’s also setting up its own brick-and-mortar store in the Westfield shopping centre in White City, London. What’s more, the company’s website, MI.com will now feature a dedicated UK store of its own – MI.com/UK, and it’s there where today’s insane deal is taking place.

To celebrate the web store’s launch, Xiaomi is offering up the new Mi 8 Lite in black with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, for just £1, while the Mi A2 (again in black) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available at the same crazy discounted price from 8pm GMT on November 9.

It looks as though these “Doorcrasher special” deals persist for a couple more days too, with both phones again being made available for £1 each at 12pm on November 10 and 11 respectively (although this time the Mi 8 Lite comes in blue and the Mi A2 in gold). The Mi 8 Lite would normally cost you £279, while the A2 £259.

