Xiaomi has unveiled a new wireless fast-charging technology named Mi Charge Turbo and it looks set to revolutionise wireless charging.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone will boast the world’s first 30W wireless fast charging capability.

According to data, this should enable a 4000mAh battery to charge from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes, and from 0% to 100% in a total of 70 minutes. The device itself also will have 10W reversible wireless charging in case you need to power up your smartwatch or Bluetooth headphones on the go.

The new fast-charging is so powerful that the official stand includes a cooling fan to prevent overheating — but Xiaomi’s not putting the coolers on just yet, as XDA Developers reports that the brand is already testing 40W wireless fast charging along with an incredible 100W wired fast-charging that could fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

We are expecting great things of the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, especially because we awarded a five-star review to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 9. That device brought a very versatile camera, a superb screen, and excellent performance, all for £499 — making it one of the best-value smartphones on the market right now.

There were only two major improvements we would like to see to that device; IP certification, and a more reliable fingerprint scanner. If the Mi 9 Pro can include these along with the fast-charging upgrades, then the device looks to be formidable.

So far there isn’t a wide selection of 5G phones available in the UK market, since the technology is still relatively new. The likes of Samsung and Huawei have released several 5G devices, while Apple is expected to hold off until 2020, skipping the iPhone 11; but so far the new mobile data standard is still the preserve of pricey premium phones. The entry of this Xiaomi phone onto the scene could be change all that, as the brand’s previous devices have been very competitively priced. Let’s hope this is one of the first of many mid-range 5G smartphones.

