Xiaomi is teasing an announcement relating to the Redmi K20 range. The tease points towards a collaboration with a Singapore-based mixed martial arts company – dashing hopes it could be a UK version of the budget behemoth K20 Pro.

Despite recent rumours of a Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, the Chinese company’s upcoming Redmi K20-related reveal points toward a special edition phone for China and India.

Related: Best cheap phones

According to leaker Mukul Sharma, Xiaomi has released an image teasing a Redmi K20 announcement for the 16th of August. The image shows two boxing gloves and includes the logo of mixed martial arts company ONE Championship.

The collaboration seems fitting as the “K.O.” in the boxing-related image has already been used by Xiaomi to promote the fact the K20 line “knocks out” the competition.

The image doesn’t give much away regarding what the announcement and collaboration could be – a ONE Championship version of a Redmi K20 or some kind of fighting game tie-in are just a couple of our guesses.

Related: Best Android phones

A ONE Championship edition of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro would definitely make sense as the phone hasn’t shied away from collaborations in the past. July saw the release of a unique-looking Avengers edition of the phone.

The announcement could come as a disappointment for those in the West. Ever since Xiaomi launched the Mi 9T as the Western-equivalent to the Redmi K20, a Mi 9T Pro based on the Redmi K20 Pro has been expected.

According to XDA Developers, the rumours are beginning to pick up speed and – even – some leaks are cropping up. The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has now been Bluetooth certified in Europe and pricing leaks have pointed towards pricing between €429 (~£399) and €479 (~£445).

Fans are right to be eager about the arrival of a Western version of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. When the phone was announced, its specs rivalled the Samsung Galaxy S10 – despite being available for around have the price. Now, the Galaxy Note 10 has been released and the Redmi K20 Pro still looks competitive – plus, it has a headphone jack.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More