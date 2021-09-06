Xiaomi teases even faster charging for the 11T Pro

Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to give us a preview of the charging speeds coming to the 11T Pro at its September flagship launch event.

The company shared the following tweet on September 5, urging followers to hit the retweet button to access “top secret” news regarding the Xiaomi HyperCharge tech.

Sharing the tweet uncovers a video that says: “Unbox Therapy tested our 120Hz fast charging smartphone. Yes, Xiaomi 11T Pro is coming your way.”

The short clip also reveals a time for the launch event – September 15 at 8pm GMT – when Xiaomi plans to announce its next series of flagship devices and more.

So, just how fast is 120W HyperCharge?

Xiaomi gave us a peak at its latest charging speed records back in May when the company revealed that it could charge the Mi 11 Pro in just 8 minutes with a 200W charger or 15 minutes with a 120W charger.

This marked a significant upgrade from the Xiaomi Mi 11, which already offered impressive speeds going from 0% to 80% in just over 30 minutes and fully in 43 minutes with 55W wired charging.

It’s also faster than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which can be charged fully in just 37 minutes thanks to 66W wired and wireless charging support for the 5000mAh battery.

That said, the company used a modified version of the Mi 11 Pro with a new 10C graphene battery to achieve these new records, so consumer models haven’t hit these speeds just yet.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to fit in the middle of Xiaomi’s latest flagship range, below the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra and above the Mi 11 Lite.

The device will also lose the Mi branding, as Xiaomi recently announced it will be dropping the name across its entire product line.

“Starting in 2021 Q3, Xiaomi’s product series ‘Mi’ will be renamed to ‘Xiaomi’,” announced Xiaomi speaking to XDA Developers in August. “This change will unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products.”

We’ll have to wait until September 15 to find out more about the 11T Pro and its 120W charging speeds.