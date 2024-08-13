Xiaomi Smart Band 9 budget fitness tracker launching globally soon

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 fitness wearable could hit global markets any minute now, according to reports.

Xiaomi launched its latest budget wearable in China last month, but signs suggest that a wider rollout is imminent. X (formerly Twitter) tipster @MysterLupin has taken to the platform to claim that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is “going global soon”.

Sure enough, Xiaomi’s official account has confirmed that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 “is coming tomorrow”. Given that this was posted on August 12, that means today.

Unsurprisingly, the specs will be identical to the Chinese model. That means a 1.62-inch 1200 nits AMOLED display, a weight of 27.4g with the strap attached, and a 233mAh battery will be able to last nine days with the always-on display active.

There’ll be the same array of sensors, including a PPG, and a rating of 5 ATM means that the Smart Band 9 will be able to be taken to a depth of 50 metres.

In our latest round-up of the best fitness trackers, we labelled the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 “The best value fitness tracker”. Xiaomi has proven time again that it builds some of the best-value fitness trackers, cramming advanced features into a package that costs around the £50/$50 mark.

Among the noteworthy advancements with last year’s model was a pronounced increase in build quality, as well as a new design that lets you remove and replace the straps in a more traditional smartwatch manner. We also appreciated the excellent Pebble Mode for runners, as well as some very solid battery life.

All of which explains why we’re so interested to see what Xiaomi can do next in the space with the Smart Band 9.