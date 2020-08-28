Xiaomi reveals UK pricing for Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has just finished up its latest UK-focused event, revealing pricing details of its two latest smartphones alongside its UK network partner, Three.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9 are extremely different smartphones, with the latter sitting at the budget end of the market and the former at the mid to high-end. We’ll have our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 10 soon and you can check out our full Redmi Note 9 review already. Read on for UK pricing details.

Kicking things off with the Xiaomi Mi 10, when it comes to contract deals, the new phone will be exclusive to Three in the UK. The initial contract deals are as follows:

With unlimited data and minutes

Upfront cost: £49

First six months half price, each month £27

Monthly charge after the first six months: £53

With 30GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £49

Monthly charge: £53

With 12GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £49

Monthly charge: £49

With 4GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £49

First six months half price, each month £21

Monthly charge after the first six months: £42

You’ll also be able to pick up the phone from Three SIM-Free for £799. With the Xiaomi Mi 9 starting at a price of £499, it seems like quite the jump and 5G is likely a contributing factor. However, the £799 is for the 256GB model compared to the 64GB in the Mi 9. You can pick up the 128GB Mi 10 model for £579.99 currently at Amazon.

At a price of £799 it could be tough for the Mi 10, going up against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8. But, with some strong specs like the Snapdragon 865, a triple camera set-up and a 90Hz display, it still looks like a particularly decent deal if you can cope with the cheaper 128GB model.

Then there’s the Redmi Note 9. As previously mentioned, we’ve already conducted a full review of this phone so be sure to check that out if you are considering this device and want the full lowdown. Let’s dig into Three’s UK pricing:

With unlimited data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £19

First six months half price, each month £16

Monthly charge after the first six months: £28

With 30GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £19

Monthly charge: £27

With 12GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £19

Monthly charge: £23

With 4GB data and unlimited minutes

Upfront cost: £19

First six months half price, each month £10

Monthly charge after the first six months: £20

You can also pick up the Redmi Note 9 directly from Three UK, SIM-free for £149.

