Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Move over Moto G, there’s a new best value blower in town

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has scored an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our hallowed review, cementing its place as one of 2019’s best value smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 review went live on Thursday. The handset is the latest affordable phone from Chinese heavyweight Xiaomi.

It brings with it a number of stellar features including the same 48-megapixel primary camera sensor seen on the OnePlus 7 and Motorola Vision One, a stellar screen and excellent battery life.

As we noted in our in-depth review:

“The Redmi Note 7 is an excellent all-rounder. It offers superb value and is incredibly easy to recommend thanks to its solid build, great screen, smooth UI and impressive camera and battery life […] The Redmi Note 7 is one of the best devices available this side of £200.”

The move puts it above key competitors including the similarly priced Samsung Galaxy A7 and Nokia 7.1 which scored 4/5 and 3/5 respectively in our reviews.

The only other affordable phone to match the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7’s score this year is the Moto G7 Plus. The phone features a cleaner install of Android 9, offers top end performance and similarly awesome screen. The only downside is that with the basic model costing £269, it’s noticeably more expensive.

The Redmi Note 7 is one of a number of Xiaomi phones to score highly this year. The £499 Xiaomi Mi 9 is one of a select few phones to score 5/5 on Trusted Reviews. The handset is similarly excellent value offering Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 Pro level features, despite costing considerably less.

As we noted in our Xiaomi Mi 9 review:

“Xiaomi has continued down the path of offering impressively capable smartphones at prices that subvert the status quo. In a market where most flagships are now dancing around the £1000 mark, the Mi 9 operates at a similarly high level of quality and performance although costs around half as much as the likes of the iPhone XS, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.”