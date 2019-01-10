Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is a £115 phone with a 48-megapixel camera

A 48-megapixel camera isn’t a feature we’d associate with a smartphone costing approximately one-tenth of the absolute best handsets. However, Xiaomi is making a habit of bucking trends with its low-cost phones.

That company, via its Redmi offshoot, has announced the new Redmi Note 7 smartphone, packing that whopping camera resolution for a price point around £115/$150.

The handset offers the benefit of 48 million of 0.8-micron pixels, thanks to a sensor made by Samsung. Four of these little pixels fit into a single 1.6μm pixel, meaning users will get photo in the region of a standard 12-megapixel pic.

That whopping sensor is joined by 5-megapixel camera on the rear, which will help with depth perception. Meanwhile, the 13-megapixel selfie camera is neatly contained within a droplet-style notch.

Beyond the camera, the phone offers agreeable specs for such a modest price point. The display is 6.3-inches with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, offering full HD resolution.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage that can be supplemented by a MicroSD slot. There’s also an ample 4,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C charging capabilities supporting Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0

The device will launch in China from early next week in attractive shades blue, hot pink and black. The Chinese company seeking RMB 999 for the based version with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. That comes to about £115 if you’re interesting in getting one imported.

Redmi is now operating as an independent subsidiary of Xiaomi, so we can probably expect more of the same from the firm in terms of highly capable budget smartphones. As it stands, this is one of the most intriguing budget handsets we’ve clapped eyes on in a while.

