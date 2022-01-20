Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs leak

Specifications for the global model of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 have hit the internet, courtesy of a retail listing.

We learned yesterday that the Redmi Note 11 would be launched globally on January 26, which is next week. Now we have a decent idea of what we’ll be getting, courtesy of Filipino retailer Shopee.

According to the listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 we’ll be getting in this and most other countries will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor. This is a relatively new lower-mid-range 6nm chip from Qualcomm. This will be backed by at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of RAM.

Elsewhere there’s a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a 50MP quad-camera system. We don’t know too much about the latter, other than the fact that it includes ultra-wide and macro sensors.

Xiaomiui has tweeted that the main 50MP sensor will be a Samsung JN1, which was unveiled in the middle of 2021.

The original listing claims that the Redmi Note 11 will pack in a 5000mAh battery and a 33W charger, as well as dual speakers.

All this at a price of 8,999 Phillipine pesos, which works out to around £130 or $175. We could be looking at quite the contender in the hotly contested well-under-£200 cheap smartphone category.

Especially given that Redmi made our favourite cheap phone of 2021. We awarded the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro our Best Affordable Phone prize at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

While we’ve obviously got our eye fixed on that phone’s successor, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, we’re also excited to see what the brand can do in 2022 with an even lower budget.