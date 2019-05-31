Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro’s high-end configuration will equal the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in terms of the top amount of RAM.

The highest configuration of the Xiamo Redmi K20 will pack a whopping 12GB of RAM, just like the top-spec variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (via GizmoChina). With this major specs bump, we hope to see smooth performance — but as our reviews show, RAM alone doesn’t always predict the best performing phone.

Related: Best Phones

RAM stands for Random-access memory, and it functions as temporary storage to help your computer or smartphone complete tasks faster and concurrently — so it has a great impact on how well the device performs and multi-tasks. 12GB is a formidable amount of RAM, exceeding the specifications of many desktop computers, but do you really need that much on a smartphone?

To take two flagship examples, the Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS both have only 4GB of RAM, but both functioned very well in our rigorous performance tests. So you’ll have to check our review of the K20 when it’s released, to see whether it leaves competitors behind in the dust or if (like age) RAM is just a number.

In terms of other key specs, the K20 Pro will match the OnePlus 7 Pro on processor, battery, and even main camera sensor, with each having a Snapdragon 855 chip, 4000mAh of juice in the tank, and the same 48-megapixel snapper. But while the OnePlus 7 Pro starting price is £699 ($669), the K20 Pro starts from much cheaper: ¥2799 (~£320/$405). Meanwhile, the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus model will cost you an eye-watering £899 ($999).

Related: Best Android Phones

So far the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro smartphone has only been announced for China and India, but we might yet see it arrive in the UK (even under a different name).