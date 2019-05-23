The Xiaomi Redmi K20 will have a key Galaxy S10 feature, according to this leak

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 may come equipped with a notch-less display and a 7th generation in-screen fingerprint scanner, according to an image shared by the smartphone manufacturer.

Xiaomi will be officially introducing the Redmi K20 on May 28 but hints have been popping up revealing fresh details about the handset on popular Chinese blogging site, Weibo, this week.

Most recently Vice president, Lu Weibing, shared an image of a smartphone with a notch-less AMOLED display and 7th generation in-screen fingerprint scanner.

If the image is accurate then the Redmi K20 will feature a notchless screen – a move Samsung also pulled earlier this year with the release of its Samsung Galaxy S10.

The image may also confirm rumours the Redmi K20 will feature a pop-up camera rather than following Samsung’s lead with an in-screen, hole punch, front camera. We do know that the camera will be kitted with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, which is a popular choice among many smartphone manufacturers right now. The same sensor is featured on the Motorola One Vision and OnePlus 7.

Unlocking your phone is about to become a whole lot easier too. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be 15% larger, 10% faster and work 30% more successfully under challenging conditions, including low temperatures, dry fingers and strong light.

Yesterday, we reported that the Redmi K20 is set to eclipse the S10 with its truly impressive 4000mAh battery and the notch-less display will only boost Xiaomi’s ability to compete with Samsung’s flagship line.

It is still unclear as to whether the Xiaomi Redmi K20 will be hitting stores in the UK – the majority of this news coming from India and China – but we’re sure to hear more about the smartphone at the official launch event on May 28.