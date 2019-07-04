Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition looks heroically cool, but you can’t buy one

Xiaomi has launched a special “Avengers” edition version of the Redmi K20 Pro that looks outright awesome, but you won’t be able to buy it outside of China.

The Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition was unveiled in a post on China’s Weibo social network. The phone has a custom black colouring and accents designed to look like Iron Man’s armour. Outside of this it’ll have custom packaging based around the Marvel heroes.

The phone will also come with a custom blue Avengers themed case, which will be a blessing for safety conscious buyers. The Xiaomi subsidiary has not given the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition a retail price or release date, and thus far China is the only country confirmed to get it.

The company hasn’t confirmed which storage or RAM configuration the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition will have. Outside of this it’ll have the same specs as the regular Redmi K20 Pro, which is no bad thing. The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855 CPU, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and sizable 4000mAh battery.

It features a similar pop-up selfie camera design to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Round back it uses the same main 48-megapixel Sony camera, which is backed up by 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

We haven’t had a chance to review the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, but the specifications are impressive. It is also very aggressively priced, with the basic model retailing for a modest ¥2799 (~£320/$405). The combination of factors make the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro a great mid-range smartphone, on paper.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is one of a growing wave of mid-range smartphones hitting the market. Motorola target the same space with its latest Moto Z4. The Xiaomi Mi 9, which is available in the UK, has slightly better specs and with pricing starting at £499 is equally great value.

