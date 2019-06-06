The Redmi K20 Pro just received an update which brings Face Unlock to the device. The catch is Redmi isn’t sure you should use it.

When setting up the feature, Redmi warns the method isn’t as secure a PIN, password or pattern locking methods. Face Unlock is a popular feature on the iPhone XS and comes in various forms across Android devices. Unfortunately, the Redmi K20 Pro appears to be using the least secure method. Face Unlock on the K20 Pro only uses a single front camera – rather than using accompanying sensors like some other phones.

Related: Best Android phones

According to GSMArena, the use of only one camera means the security of the unlocking method is significantly diminished. The phone is simply locked using the 2D image of your face – meaning the method can likely be tricked with a photo or even just a person who looks similar to yourself.

The MIUI 10.3.8.0 update brings the Face Unlock changes to the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. The update adds a couple of other new features too. Three customisable lock screen clock styles are now available to use as well as a new way of organising Wi-Fi connections by signal strength

The update itself is 392MB and is currently available in China – the only country it’s currently available in. The Redmi K20 Pro is launching around the globe on June 12 as the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.

Related: Best cheap phones

The news emerged yesterday that the Redmi K20 Pro would likely come to the west under a different name. A Geekbench listing appeared to reveal the Xiaomi Mi 9T was simply the Redmi K20 under a different moniker outside of China. The name convention is expected to remain the same for the Pro version.

The Redmi K20 Pro is an impressive device considering it is priced far lower than devices with similar specs. The K20 Pro has the same amount of RAM as both the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Redmi’s flagship beats the 3400mAh battery life of the Galaxy S10 – coming in at 4000mAh.