Xiaomi-owned Redmi has unveiled its first smart TV – and it’s a 4K giant

Redmi’s first smart TV is massive, with 4K quality resolution and parent-brand Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI voice assistant so you can search for shows with ease.

The 70-inch TV – aptly titled the Redmi TV 70” – was unveiled by Redmi CEO Lu Weibing at an event in Beijing earlier this week.

The TV has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and boasts 14 image-enhancing technologies thanks to the 6th Gen Amlogic octa-core processor. Redmi claims that its first TV will be equipped with an enhanced audio system as well as flashy 4K quality resolution. According to reports by Engadget, the display is not HDR-capable but the TV is capable of decoding HDR on a chipset level and has all of the usual smart TV perks.

As far as hooking the TV up to your laptop or smartphone goes, the Redmi TV 70” is compatible with 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi, promising “excellent signal connectivity” for users. You can grab a USB cord to plug your device directly into the TV or, if you have a Mi Laptop or Smartphone, use wireless screencast to project your display onto the big screen and stream from there.

The Redmi TV runs on the PatchWall AI-enabled TV system just like Xiaomi’s other smart TVs and features the Xiaomi smart assistant, XiaoAI, to keep you company while you flick through your favourite movies and shows. The voice command-enabled remote is powered by Bluetooth and comes with a button to wake up XiaoAI, allowing you to search for programmes seamlessly and control the other smart devices that populate your house without getting on your feet.

The Redmi TV 70” is available for pre-order in China this week and will set you back RMB 3,799. It is not yet clear whether the smart TV will make it overseas but open sales in China are set to kick off at 10am on September 10.

