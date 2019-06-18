Xiaomi Price Crash: Get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 for under £100

Looking for an affordable blower that doesn’t skimp on specs? Then you’ll want to grab Xiaomi’s stellar Redmi Note 5 on this cracking Argos deal while stocks last.

The deal is live on Argos now and lets you grab the Redmi Note 5 for a meagre £99.95, a massive discount on its regular £229.99 RRP.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the better looking affordable phones on the market, featuring a number of design features and specs traditionally only seen on much more expensive handsets. Highlights include a lightning fast fingerprint scanner, a gorgeous 5.9-inch, 1080p, 18:9 aspect ratio display and above average rear camera setup that combines a 12-megapixel main and 5-megapixel secondary sensors.

The custom aspect ratio is a rare thing at this price and make the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 a great choice for regular Netflix and YouTube bingers. This coupled with its solid hardware and pretty design makes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 a fantastic value handset and perfect choice for any buyer on a budget. All-in-all, you’ll struggle to get a better phone than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 for less than £100.

The phone’s also been picking up accolades on the Argos store with shoppers praising its stellar battery life and affordability.

“It’s just amazing. So quick (thanks to the 4000mAH battery). Lasts me 2-3 days before recharging (with fast charge). Did I say how stylish and solid it is? It has everything I want, and is quicker than any phone I’ve had. Would certainly recommend,” wrote one happy buyer.

