Smartphone users accustomed to a classic Android-style interface will be relived to hear this latest software news coming from Xiaomi.

Android phones typically have an app drawer separate from the home screen, separating your entire app library and the favourites you need to access quickly. That hasn’t been the case with Xiaomi’s MIUI operating system skin, but fortunately latest alpha build of the MIUI launcher will include the option for an app drawer.

XDA Developers explain how you can access this new option:

To activate the app drawer after installing the new launcher, long-press on the home screen, tap on Settings, and then on More. Here, irrespective of your system’s language, you’ll find an option in the Chinese language under the settings group “Home Screen Settings.” Tap on it and it will open a page with two options for the home screen. While the contents of this page are also in Chinese, you’ll be able to figure out the option for the app drawer based on the attached graphics.

This option will be considered to be an improvement by many users who aren’t keen on the current iOS-style software design. In our review of the Xiaomi Mi 9, we wrote that MIUI 10 is the best iteration yet of the custom operating system skin, offering flexibility to make it more to your taste. This latest news seems like another encouraging step in the same direction.

Aside from just the user interface, we had a lot more praise for the Xiaomi Mi 9. It has a versatile camera, a very powerful processor, and an excellent screen for the reasonable price of £499 — and that exceptional performance earned it five stars out of five in our review. Xiaomi have already announced its successor, the Mi 9T, and we can’t wait to put it through its paces in our full review after it is released.