Xiaomi MWC 2019 Live Stream: How to watch today’s big Xiaomi event

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a load of new devices at MWC 2019 this morning, including a new 5G phone.

If you haven’t flown over to Barcelona but don’t want to miss the news about what could be your next phone, fear not – the event’s being live streamed, so you can catch it from bed. Here’s how to watch Xiaomi’s MWC 2019 launch event.

Xiaomi MWC 2019 Time: When does the launch start?

Xiaomi’s launch is taking place in Barcelona and is scheduled to kick off at 10.30am local time − that’s 9.30am GMT.

The event is expected to last for an hour and a half, so you’ll be able to catch all of the news before getting the Sunday lunch started.

Read more: Best smartphone

It’s likely that Xiaomi’s video feed will go live a little before the official kick off time, so you can tune in early and try to decipher whether or not we’re likely see its folding phone prototype based on whether its placeholder music included Ben Folds Five.

Xiaomi MWC 2019 Live Stream: Watch the big launch online

You can watch Xiaomi’s MWC event unfold right here. The YouTube clip embedded above is your virtual ticket to Barcelona.

For those who’d rather catch Xiaomi’s announcements elsewhere, here are some links to to take you there:

Xiaomi MWC 2019: What to expect

One guaranteed announcement from Xiaomi is going to be the the wider availability of its Mi 9 smartphone, which launched in China during the same week as the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch.

We’re expecting to hear about UK pricing and availability, although it’s not expected to be on the shelves to buy until later in 2019 (given that the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro arrived only in November 2018).

Read more: 5G phones

But the more interesting reveal is likely to be a 5G version of its Mi Mix 3. its 4G predecessor is currently Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.4-inch screen and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras.

A slightly more outside bet is the official launch of Xiaomi’s folding phone, which it teased around a month ago. In that preview, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin was seen playing with a compelling, dual-hinged prototype. It’s likely that the Chinese company will launch its folding phone in a separate event later in the year, but we may well get another glimpse of its progress along with some more of its specs.

What are you hoping to see from Xiaomi at MWC? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.