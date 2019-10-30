Xiaomi Mi Watch release date, specs and price: All the rumours so far

Xiaomi will soon launch its first-ever Mi-branded smartwatch. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming wearable, including design and features.

Xiaomi’s foray into the smartwatch market has us excited, because we have been impressed by several of its smartphones from recent months, such as the 5-star Xiaomi Mi 9. If the brand can find the same winning formula that matches a low price to high-end flagship-rivalling specifications, then we can’t wait to see how this smartwatch turns out.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Release Date

We expect that the Xiaomi Mi Watch will be released on November 5, joined by the Xiaomi Note 10 (aka the Mi CC9) and the Xiaomi Mi TV 5.

This means we won’t have to wait much longer to see the device on stage and hear the full specification list. But it might take a few more weeks until it actually hits the shop shelves.

Unfortunately there’s no word yet on price.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Design

The design looks very similar to a certain other wearable; none other than the bestselling Apple Watch Series 5. It’s got the same square shape with rounded corners, and a single crown for control.

This similar look may revive the controversy that emerged earlier this year, when Xiaomi was widely ridiculed for introducing a Mimoji feature that bore a very strong resemblance to Apple’s Memoji — and even used the latter in its own advertisements.

From leaked promotional pictures, we know to expect a white version and a black version of the watch with matching straps.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Watch will run Google’s WearOS, which will give it access to all the wearable-compatible apps on the Play Store. This will be augemented by Xiaomi’s custom MIUI software. We’re interested to see how this will work in practice on the wearable, but we aren’t all that optimistic: we tend to find MIUI on mobile to be clunky and unattractive.

GSM Arena reports that the Mi Watch will reputedly run on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC that’s also found on the Fossil Gen 5, and the device will feature GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

In a video posted on Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi proudly shows off video playback on the wearable device. It’s hardly an optimal screen for viewing anything but a short clip or two, but it’s a feature that might attract people who don’t like to take their phone out of their pocket when they’re on the go.

