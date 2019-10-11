Xiaomi’s Mi Note series could make a big comeback, despite the company recently killing it off, according to a fresh leak.

A Tweet from serial tech tipster @IceUniverse claims that Xiaomi is going to “restart the Note series”. The popular account has a good reputation for delivering accurate rumours and leaks.

The Mi Note 3 was released over three years ago, so a return to the series was not expected from the Chinese smartphone company.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, spoke about Xiaomi’s future plans back in June. He stated then that the company was to focus on their growing Redmi line, which offers value handsets, and the Mi line, which offers a higher-end experience and displays some flagship innovations.

In September we reviewed the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and were impressed with Xiaomi’s work on the phone. It offered great features at a mid-range price and impressed us with its design, camera and performance.

If the Mi Note line does return then, it returns to a better developed company who are impressing us with their product range.

The Mi Note 3 was a phone with an attractive price tag. On release it was £267.99 on Amazon and on a visual level looked just as good as the more expensive alternative, the Mi6. It also impressed with its dual camera, and solid display.

The phone only ran a mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 660, but for that price it wasn’t surprising.

This processor change meant a change of direction for the Note line though, as its predecessor, the Mi Note 2, packed more of a processing punch and looked more like a flagship phone as a result. If the Mi Note line is returning, will it be as a flagship model or a budget alternative?

