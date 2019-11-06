Xiaomi Mi Note 10: First-ever 108-megapixel smartphone camera unveiled

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has been unveiled, and it features a record-breaking high-resolution sensor as one of its five cameras.

Xiaomi introduced the highest-ever resolution camera for a smartphone with its newest flagship, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 today. With a 108-megapixel resolution, the snapper can reportedly capture billboard images that are 4.24m high. The ISOCELL sensor itself measures 1/1.33-inches and 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution. In low-light conditions, it switches to 4-in-1 pixel-binning. Along with this sensor there are four further snappers on the back of the device.

The remaining cameras include:

12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens dedicated for portrait shots, with 50mm focal length

5-megapixel 5x telephoto lens equipped with OIS, capable of 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom

20-megapixel ultrawide lens with 117-degree field of view

macro lens for close-up shots

32-megapixel selfie camera

A forthcoming Pro edition will also have a 8-piece lenses on the main camera. The photographic set-up looks to offer great versatility, but specs and numbers don’t tell the whole story. Wait for our review to see how the snappers perform in the real world.

Aside from the camera, there’s still plenty of other features to get excited about. The battery has an enormous 5260mAh capacity that’s reportedly good enough for two days of use — plus it can be recharged very quickly with a 30W fast charger. It runs on a Snapdragon 730G chipset, which won’t match the performance of the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor but nonetheless should handle day-to-day tasks well.

The AMOLED display measures 6.47 inches, with”slimmer bezels than ever”. There’s also been a re-think of the under-screen fingerprint scanner, which has a 10% larger area and it’s 88% thinner, which might explain how’s there’s room for such a large battery capacity. The device will be available in three colours: Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Glacier White.

