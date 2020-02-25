Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 launches in the UK with a startlingly good price tag

Peter Phelps |

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is now available to buy in the UK, and we expect to see a lot of interest based on its headline-grabbing super high specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will be available to buy in the UK from 12pm on February 25, direct from mi.com/UK at the following prices:

  • 128GB storage variant: £459 (available in the following colours: Glacier White, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black)
  • 256GB storage variant: £549 (available in the following colours: Glacier White and Aurora Green)
The phone was the first ever to boast a 108-megapixel sensor, a feat since equaled by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but there are plenty more reasons to consider this specs-packed flagship which we awarded 4 stars out of 5.

We first praised the design of the Mi Note 10, which offers smoothly curved Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back with metal around the sides – premium touches for a phone at this price point. The screen consists of a 2340 x 1080p OLED panel, with a teardrop notch in the top for the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on a Snapdragon 730G chipset, which isn’t the fastest around, but we found that day to day performance and mobile games both held up well.

But the main attraction of this phone is the camera set-up, which is led by a 108-megapixel sensor and also features a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for photography at close quarters.

In practice, we found that shots with the main camera are absolutely packed with detail, and ramp up the contrast and colour for a high-energy look; however, the shutter lag is significant, taking around half a second to produce the pictures. We were impressed by the other sensors too, with the exception of the macro camera which we branded a “dud” for its low resolution.

