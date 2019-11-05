The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro — known as the Mi Note 10 in Europe — has been unveiled, with a full listing of specs. Here’s everything you need to know.

The headline feature of the device is undoubtedly its “penta-camera”, led by a 108-megapixel sensor — but there’s plenty more to hold your interest as well, from the hefty battery with its blistering fast-charge to the classy design.

The five-camera system packs a variety of different sensors that should capably serve your different photographic needs. The main sensor was developed with Samsung, and has a 108-megapixel resolution and measures 1/1.33 inches. It’s accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultrawide angle lens that has a 117-degree field of vision, and there are two telephoto lenses in the menagerie: a 5-megapixel telephoto lens that has 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, and a dedicated portrait lens that has a 12-megapixel resolution and a 2x optical zoom. The final sensor is a 2-megapixel macro lens that shoots subjects from 2cm-10cm away.

The display is a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD Plus resolution, that leaves a small teardrop notch at the top for the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The battery is not only huge, with a 5260mAh capacity, but the fast-charging means that it can charge from 0% to 100% in only 65 minutes.

The processor is the one specification reported by GSM Arena, with Xiaomi opting for the Snapdragon 730G rather than the more powerful 855 or 855+. There are two different variants: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – the former costs ¥2,799 (~£310/$400) and the latter costs ¥3,099 (~£343/$443)

The device is available in three different colours: Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black, and it will be available from November 11 in China, but there’s no official release date set for Europe at this stage.

