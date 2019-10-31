More Xiaomi Mi Note 10 details have leaked, and we can’t wait for it

We’ve just uncovered even more specifications about the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and it has certainly whetted our appetite for next week’s launch.

Leaks have surfaced showing off Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship before its imminent release on November 5. Videos show that the rear is available in either a sea-blue colour or a shimmering white colour known as “ice and snow aurora”, while the front of the device shows a teardrop notch. The design certainly looks attractive, and is particularly reminiscent of the Huawei P30 Pro. The video below seeks to advertise the quality of its camera set-up, which is led by a incredible 108-megapixel resolution sensor.

Aside from these latest leaks, we also have a fairly good idea of what to expect under the hood of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (known as the Mi CC9 in some markets). First up, it’s expected to run on a Snapdragon 730G processor accompanied by powerful 30W fast-charging. The main 108-megapixel is joined with a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens. It’s expected to launch alongside the Xiaomi Mi Watch, and we’re excited to see both products take shape since Xiaomi has already won an envied reputation for good value.

We rated the Xiaomi Mi 9 very highly, giving it the full 5 stars out of 5 in our review, so Xiaomi has a lot to live up to at its next device launch event. That device offered a versatile, good quality camera, logged powerful performance metrics, and had an excellent screen to boot. But the most impressive aspect, given its prowess, was its low price. We just hope that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will arrive with a similarly tempting price tag if it’s going to shake up the mobiles market. Stay tuned for our full review of the device once it’s released.

