Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha could trump the Huawei Mate 30 Pro on a key spec

Xiaomi’s new phone will boast a key spec that seems to defy mathematics — and leaves the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the dust just days after its launch.

Just days after witnessing the incredible 88-degree curved screen of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that delivers a 94.1% screen-to-body ratio, it’s hard to imagine that any phone could top it. But one just might. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha could have a screen-to-body ratio that actually exceeds 100% thanks to the “waterfall” style display that pours over the sides of the phone and could even wrap around the back of the screen, according to the latest renders.

We won’t have long to see the device’s official unveiling on Tuesday September 24, but despite the leaks, we still don’t know exactly what to expect. Some renders show a display which spills just over the sides of the phone, similar not just to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. This waterfall style is so extreme that presumably there will be no physical buttons on the sides, instead perhaps relying on neat tricks like the touch volume control of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

But other renders sourced by GSM Arena show a far more radical design that could even eclipse foldable phones for innovation. These images show a screen that wraps right around the device, with just a strip remaining to house the camera sensors. Such a device would be particularly handy for taking photos: if a friend takes your portrait, you could see what you look like in the rear of their device before the shutter goes down; and when taking a selfie you could just turn the device around to use the main cameras, which are often higher quality than in-screen snappers.

We certainly have high expectations for the launch, which could introduce a key development to smartphone screens that might influence designs for years to come.

