Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha tipped to arrive with a 108-megapixel camera

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha could arrive packing a 108-megapixel camera when it is unveiled this week, according to a teaser from the Chinese company.

A translated post on the Chinese social network Weibo promises the “era of 100MP” The post also cites 12,032 x 9,024 pixel images, which works out at 108-megapixels.

The company shows an example image at 8x magnification as proof of the level of detail on offer. The image presented does offer eye-lash level detail but also looks to have been really well lit.

The company is also planning to reveal the Mi 9 Pro 5G during its event in China on Tuesday September 24, is it’s possible we may see this sensor within that handset.

However, recent leaks have suggested there’ll be a three-camera set up including a 48-megapixel main camera, 2x telephoto camera and an iPhone 11 Pro-like ultra-wide camera. That means the smart money on this record-setting 108-megapixel camera will be making headlines on the Mi Mix Alpha smartphones.

The Chinese firm is also teasing a unique wrap-around waterfall display for the Mi Mix Alpha. That has led to speculation the device will be foldable, but it remains to be seen. The company could even offer a perfect screen-to-body ratio thanks to the new delay.

Some renders show a display which spills just over the sides of the phone, similar not just to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. This waterfall style is so extreme that presumably there will be no physical buttons on the sides, instead perhaps relying on neat tricks like the touch volume control of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

