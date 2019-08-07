The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will have a ‘world’s first’ bit of camera tech

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be the first phone in the world to use Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL CMOS camera lens, according to a prominent leaker.

The news broke via serial leaker IceUniverse on Twitter on Tuesday. The leak didn’t offer any other details about the phone, or the new sensor would work outside of the fact it will run on the, currently unconfirmed, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Big news: Xiaomi announced that it will first adopt Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL CMOS! pic.twitter.com/zYHQllNesq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 7, 2019

The leak reportedly stemmed from a previously announced camera showcase, where Xiaomi was offering a limited number of press and partners a glimpse of its current implementation Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL sensor.

The sensor is set to hit the market in Q4 this year and is designed for the mid-range smartphones. It’s expected to appear on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

The 1/1.7-inch sensor uses pixel binning to create sharper, more impressive 16-megapixel shots with 1.6μm-sized pixels. This will let it offer improved color reproduction and HDR than competing camera sensors, like the 48-megapixel Sony unit seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Little is known about the 108-megapixel sensor outside of the fact it will “likely” use the same process to create 27-megapixel shots.

The Mi Mix 4 is the rumoured successor to Xiaomi’s popular Mi Mix 3. The Mi Mix 3 was one of Xiaomi’s most interesting phones, featuring a custom sliding mechanism that let you pop the screen down to reveal dual-front facing cameras.

This, plus a wealth of top end hardware and super reasonable £499 price tag let the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 score 4/5 in our in-depth review and earned it a spot as one of our recommended mid-range smartphones.

There’s no official information about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, though speculation suggests it will run using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, feature a robust 10GB of RAM and target the same £500 price as its predecessor.

