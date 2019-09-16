Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and Mi 9 Pro revealed: 108MP, 5G camera-phone debuts 24 September

Xiaomi’s confirmed it’ll launch its hotly anticipated new Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro handsets on September 24th.

The company revealed the launch date in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo last night. The company is expected to unveil two seperate, unnamed, new phones its latest MIUI 11 Android skin and a mysterious Mi TV alongside the Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 at the event.

Official details about the Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4 are thin on the ground though rumblings suggest both will feature 5G connectivity. 5G is a next generation networking tech that’s available in select regions of the UK. It offers gigabit-per-second data speeds that can download entire TV series in seconds.

Outside of this the Mi Mix 4 will be the more interesting of the two phones, according to industry rumblings. Rumours suggest it’ll be the first phone to feature Samsung’s latest 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX main sensor.

The sensor was unveiled by Samsung and Xiaomi earlier this month. It’s being pitched as a direct rival/replacement for the 48-megapixel Sony sensor seen on many flagships and top-end mid-rangers, like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6.

The Mi 9 Pro is expected to be a modest refresh of the Xiaomi Mi 9. The phone’s expected to feature close to identical specifications, with the only real changes being a move to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, an upgraded 4000mAh battery and the addition of 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging.

If accurate the two phones could be excellent mid-range handsets. The original Mi 9 remains one of Trusted Reviews favourite sub-£500 phones and is one of a select few to get a perfect 5/5 score during our review. As we noted in our in-depth review:

“Xiaomi has continued down the path of offering impressively capable smartphones at prices that subvert the status quo.

“In a market where most flagships are now dancing around the £1000 mark, the Mi 9 operates at a similarly high level of quality and performance although costs around half as much as the likes of the iPhone XS, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.”

Hopefully history will repeat itself with the new Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

