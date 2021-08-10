Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera hiding beneath the display

Xiaomi has revealed the new Mi Mix 4 smartphone, which hides away an under-display 20-megapixel selfie-camera within the 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080p display.

The new flagship, which is a Chinese exclusive initially, tucks the camera away the some display pixels, making it almost indiscernible at first glance. The new tech also enables Xiaomi to achieve a virtually full screen display, which is also compatible with Dolby Vision and has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company calls it Camera Under Panel (CUP) and claims it can bring a 400ppi viewing experience to the camera area that matches the experience from the surrounding area. Xiaomi says both hardware and software combine to ensure shots taken with the camera retain true-to-life colours.

With Oppo also pushing the tech and rumours of Samsung doing the same at Unpacked this week, it seems the under-display movement is finally kicking into overdrive.

“This is done through Xiaomi’s CUP technology, which minimises light diffraction through a special circuit design, as well as a new transparent curved wiring Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) material coupled with imaging algorithms,” the company says.

Beyond the advancements on the front of the handset, Xiaomi is promising Harman Kardon sound, the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and up to 12GB of RAM. That’ll take the clock speed past 3GHz.

There’ll be 5G connectivity and the ultra wide-band connectivity tech we’ve seen in top devices from Apple and Samsung. The large 4,500mAh battery can be replenished in 15 minutes thanks to the 120W fast charging tech. The 50W wireless tech will have you back to 100% in under half an hour, Xiaomi says.

The attractive ceramic chassis is adorned by a new camera array rocking a 108-megapixel main camera along with a 50x periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and an ultra-wide 13-megapixel camera with a 120-degree field of view.

We expect this phone to eventually make it to other parts of the world, but, for now, we’re looking on in envy.