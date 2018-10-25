As expected, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been revealed at a launch event in China – and there are a handful of reasons to get excited about this Android powerhouse’s potential UK release.

On the design front, the Mi Mix 3 follows in the footsteps of the Oppo Find X (and offers a taste of what’s to come from the Honor Magic 2) by featuring a sliding display mechanism that hides the unsightly notch housing the device’s front cameras.

There’s a total of four of these – 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lenses sit on the rear, while a 24-megapixel ‘selfie cam’ is augmented by 2-megapixel sensor on the front of the device.

The Mi Mix 3 offers the kind of full-screen design that’s now virtually ubiquitous on high-end phones, but it ups the ante compared to previous Xiaomi flagships by using an OLED panel measuring 6.4 inches and offering a 1080p resolution. There’s also the familiar Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, which isn’t a surprise, and it’ll support fast 10W wireless charging.

Sound like pretty much every other Android flagship released this year? There’s a couple of things that make the Mi Mix 3 stand out and have us excited about its potential wider release.

The first is that a 10GB RAM option broke cover at the Chinese launch event, which to the best of our knowledge is a first for a mainstream phone. This might seem an unnecessarily beefy spec, but the demands of on-the-go streaming and handset gaming aren’t going to lessen any time soon (quite the opposite) so we’re excited to see how this translates into real world performance.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: UK release date and price

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly for the average user, is that a 5G Mi Mix 3 is now confirmed for a 2019 European release. The UK might just about still constitute part of Europe then, at least in the eyes of global marketing teams, so we’re pegging a UK Mi Mix 3 launch as more likely than not – MWC 2019 would be the obvious regional launchpad for the phone.

Pricing for the Mi Mix 3 starts at 3299 Chinese yuan, which directly converts to about £365 at time of writing, for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. Additional cost details should be available soon, with India in particular understood to be one of the countries getting the Mi Mix 3 first.

What are your early thoughts on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.