Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be dealt same patent blow as HTC

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 could be pulled sale due to a patent dispute with IPCom – an IP management and patent licensing company.

The news of Xiaomi’s patent plight follows HTC’s dispute with the same company over the same patent. HTC suspended sales of the Desire 12, Desire 12 Plus and Desire 12s as a result of a long-running dispute with IPCom.

According to Android Authority, IPCom has discovered the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is using the same patent as HTC but the company is hoping to avoid requiring suspension of sales. Nevertheless, IPCom has filed a complaint in the UK High Court against Xiaomi.

The issue currently appears to be limited to the UK but it isn’t known if the patent dispute could spread to other markets. The infringed upon patent is IPCom’s Patent 100A which relates to network connections, emergency calls and telecom standards.

Xiaomi looks to have stumbled into a dispute between HTC and IPCom that has been going on for years.

Back in 2015, HTC made an agreement with IPCom following a court ruling in favour of the patent company over a dispute.

HTC was required to introduce a workaround on all future handsets. The HTC Desire 12, Desire 12 Plus and Desire 12s all reportedly no longer feature this workaround – which has led to them being pulled from sale.

The embattled HTC was last in the news when it was revealed the company was working on four new Wildfire phones. The new Wildfire range would be a budget offering with a MediaTek processor. The MediaTek processor would suggest the line will probably never make it to the UK.

There was positive news for Xiaomi when it announced it will demonstrate new camera technology very soon. The industry’s current hot new camera tech is a 64-megapixel sensor created by Samsung. Xiaomi will reveal how they intend to use it on August 7th.

