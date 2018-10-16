Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 release set for October 25 with 5G speeds rumoured

Xiaomi looks set to join the October 2018 Android phone launch party, announcing an October 25 event where it’s presumed the Chinese manufacturer will reveal its new flagship, the Mi Mix 3.

There’s no shortage of fresh-off-the-press handsets to tempt you at the moment, with Google’s new flagship duo the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL joined by the gamer-centric Razer Phone 2, the just announced Huawei Mate 20 phablet, and of course Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone Xr trio.

Then there’s the incoming OnePlus 6T, which is due to be unveiled on Tuesday October 30 and put up for pre-order straight thereafter.

Not one to be left out, Pocophone F1 maker Xiaomi has confirmed an October 25 launch event, where we’re expecting to see its latest effort – the Mi Mix 3 – hit the catwalk.

The invite teases a couple of things that pique our interest – namely, the dual reference to 5G and 10G in the following promo image (H/T GizChina).

By 5G, we can only assume that the Mi Mix 3 will be one of the first mainstream handsets to support the next-gen mobile standard. This would presumably be made possible by the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 modem chip under the hood, though as the device is understood to be powered by the 4G-only Snapdragon 845 SoC, any leap to 5G speeds would likely come courtesy of an accessory or future update.

The reference to 10G is altogether more cryptic, with the rumour mill suggesting it could be an allusion to a whopping 10GB RAM spec.

Whatever the case, expect to see the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 revealed on October 25 – in China at least, where it’s likely to get its initial release before wider global rollout is considered.

Elsewhere, the Mi Mix 3 is tipped to come with a dual rear camera set-up comprised of 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel lenses, along with a 20-megapixel front ‘selfie cam’ complete with 3D facial recognition technology.

Would you be tempted by the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 if it was made available in the UK or US?