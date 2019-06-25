The first phone in Xiaomi’s upcoming CC lineup, the Xiaomi Mi CC9, will include a new 32-megapixel selfie camera and “improved” beauty mode.

Xiaomi has shown off a few things about the new Mi CC9 ahead of its reveal next week (July 2) – most notably its Asus Zenfone 6-inspired motorised flip-up camera. The company has now taken to Chinese social media site Weibo give a bit more of an insight about the selfie camera.

According to GSMArena, Xiaomi’s post says the 32-megapixel camera’s advanced beauty mode will “restore the natural skin texture” and “record the beauty of each moment”.

It’s always hard to wade through the buzzwords but many phone fans remain interested in selfie camera “beauty” modes so this could be something exciting for the right person.

Beauty modes have been around for a long time now and started off by applying simple and – in some cases – controversial skin-lightening filters. Other versions merely smoothed the subject’s skin and sometimes made eyes larger or more pronounced.

Aside from the camera and its new filters, we know the Xiaomi Mi CC9 will be accompanied by a Mi CC9e when the new line launches. The CC9 is expected to have a 48-megapixel main rear camera – along with ultrawide and telephoto lenses, rounding out a three-camera setup.

Information about CC9 specifications are thin on the ground at the moment, but we expect it will sport the Snapdragon 730 CPU. In terms of colour, the CC9 will come in a pearl finish with pink accents.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e is expected to have a Snapdragon 712 chip, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 48-megapixel main camera and a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup isn’t shying away from taking chances in the camera department either. The next Xiaomi Redmi phone is reported to have a whopping 64-megapixel dual camera – a sensor which is being built by Samsung and looks to have many keen adopters from other smartphone companies.

