The latest Android One smartphone from Xiaomi has leaked, revealing images and specs of the new handset, including battery, processor, and camera resolution.

Following the successful Xiaomi Mi A2 budget handset, the Chinese firm will release another phone running the stripped-down bloatware-free Android One operating system. The Xiaomi Mi A3 is reported to have a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4030mAh battery, while the screen is set to be a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with 2240 x 1080 resolution.

The cameras also seem impressive. There’s a triple module on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and a wide-angle lens, while the selfie camera has a 32-megapixel resolution. These specifications are promising, and if the price matches its predecessor at around £140 then it could be a very competitive option.

The following image of the device in its official packaging has also been leaked along with the specs, courtesy of GSMArena:

The image shows that the phone will support 18W fast charging, and houses a fingerprint scanner underneath the screen. It’s encouraging to see previously premium features such as these trickling down to more wallet-friendly devices.

When we reviewed the Xiaomi Mi A2, we found that both the performance and build quality were especially impressive for the price, but we were disappointed by the lack of NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the low screen brightness. We’ve yet to see whether any of these issues are addressed by the new model in the series.

An admired feature that both of the handsets do share in common is Android One. This operating system strips out all the bloatware that can clog up and slow down some phones, instead offering a very pure experience of Android. Among the main benefits is that software updates are guarantee dfor at least two years, and security updates for three. It might not sound terribly impressive, but it is actually a solid improvement for many low-budget and mid-range phones.

