Forget the OnePlus 7: the Xiaomi Mi 9’s about to launch in the UK

All eyes may be on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and the fabled OnePlus 7, but another key handset we here at Trusted Towers adore is set to launch in the very near future. We speak of course of the stellar Xiaomi Mi 9.

Vodafone announced it will carry the handset on Thursday. Pricing and contract details weren’t revealed. All we know is that it will retail on Vodafone’s Red Entertainment plans which let you grab Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass as a freebie.

If the Xiaomi Mi 9’s European price is anything to go by it should be a great value handset. Despite featuring flagship level specifications the 64GB Xiaomi Mi 9 retails for €449 (roughly £390) in Europe. The 128GB model costs €499 (roughly £330).

The Xiaomi Mi 9 was unveiled at MWC and is one of an elite number of handsets to score 5/5 during our review process. Highlights include an excellent rear camera setup with a stellar 48-megapixel main sensor, top notch performance and wonderfully premium design.

As deputy mobile editor Alex Todd noted in our Xiaomi Mi 9 review:

“In a market where most flagships are now dancing around the £1000 mark, the Mi 9 operates at a similarly high level of quality and performance although costs around half as much as the likes of the iPhone XS, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.”

The Xiaomi Mi 9 may be about to get some serious competition, however. OnePlus is expected to unveil new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones in the very near future.

Rumours suggest the main OnePlus 7 will have similarly premium features and target the same mid-range market as the Xiaomi Mi 9. Considering how well past OnePlus phones have scored in past reviews, we have high hopes for the company’s 2019 flagship.

