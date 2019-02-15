The Xiaomi Mi 9 looks stunning in freshly published teaser images

Xiaomi has been very busy indeed building up hype for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9, and has just released loads of juicy details about the handset ahead of its launch.

Earlier this week, the Chinese firm revealed that the Mi 9 will have a trio of rear facing camera sensors, and will launch in China on February 20 − the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S10. Since then, Xiaomi has dropped a hefty batch of fresh information, as well as some stunning images of the phone.

A new post on the company’s forums reveals that one of the Mi 9’s cameras will be a 48-megapixel sensor, and shows off the phone’s eye-catching iridescent body, which can appear to be blue, green or lilac depending on what angle you look at it from. The GIF below shows it off best:

We’ve embedded a couple more shots of the phone further down this page.

Xiaomi’s senior vice president, Wang Xiang, calls it a “dual layer nano coating”, and Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi 9 will be treated to another launch event on February 24 at MWC 2019.

The above tweet also suggests that another one of the Mi 9’s rear cameras will be a wide-angle sensor.

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s director of product management, Donovan Sung, has revealed that the handset will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

February is set to be an extraordinary month for smartphone releases. In addition to the Mi 9 and S10, it’s widely believed that the Samsung Galaxy X, Sony Xperia XZ4, Nokia 9 PureView and LG G8 will launch before the start of March.

It also looks like OnePlus and Huawei will show off 5G handsets at MWC, there’s talk of the Motorola Razr 2019 making an appearance at the show too, and the Huawei P30 may also get a run out. And then there are the non-flagships to think about…

For now, just take a deep breath and enjoy these pretty pictures of the Mi 9.

