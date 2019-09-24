Xiaomi has unveiled its latest 5G flagship: here are all the specs and key features that have us excited to get our hands on the update to the Mi 9.

It’s only Xiaomi’s second 5G handset, but it nevertheless promises to be a high-performer. To match the super-fast mobile connectivity, the Mi 9 Pro will have a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, while the 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 48-megapixel triple rear camera could make it a strong all-rounder for your consideration.

The 5G mobile data standard is enabled by a 7 antenna design, which should ensure a strong reception across all mainstream bands, regardless of how it is being held. According to Xiaomi, the Mi 9 Pro 5G can hit a top download speed of 1.78Gbps, over ten times as fast as that of the standard Mi 9, at 150Mbps. The Snapdragon 855 Plus chip should also ensure speedy performance when browsing or gaming, with a prime core clock speed of 2.96GHz.

Xiaomi has also introduced a ‘triple fast charge system for replenishing its 4000mAh battery: 40W wired charging (which should give you a full charge after 30 minutes), 30W wireless charging (69 minutes), and 10W reversible wireless charging. This is a welcome innovation considering that we criticised the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro for its lack of wireless charging capability.

It’s not just the charging that’s gone triple this time; so have the cameras. The main sensor is a 48-megapixel Sony snapper, and it’s supported by a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens that enables macro photography.

The device will run Android 10 with the MIUI 11 user interface, and it will be available in two colours: Dream White and Titanium Black. Remember to check back to our website for the review once we’ve put it through its paces.

