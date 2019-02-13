The Xiaomi Mi 9 will go head to head with the S10 next week

Xiaomi has taken the very bold step of lining up its own smartphone launch for the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy X.

The Chinese firm has revealed that the upcoming Mi 9 will launch on February 20 − meaning it will go head to head with two of the most keenly anticipated phones of the year.

Xiaomi made the announcement through a post on its forums (via XDA-Developers). “Coming up next is something everyone has been waiting for, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 the successor to the Mi 8 is launching on 20 February in China!” the post reads.

It also shows Chinese singer Wang Yuan − also known as Roy Wang − holding a Mi 9 handset wrapped in a personalised case.

The cutout on the back of the case reveals that the Mi 9 will have a trio of rear facing camera sensors… just as a host of recent leaks have claimed it would.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal any further details about the launch (including a specific time), but we imagine this event will be the China-only launch of the phone. Hopefully we’ll get to take a closer look at the handset at MWC 2019 in Barcelona a few days later.

The Mi 9’s predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 8 scored 4/5 in our review, with its 6.21-inch, 2244 x 1080 AMOLED display, dual rear cameras and extremely reasonable £459 price all making a big impression on us.

“The Xiaomi Mi 8 is a well-specced, well-priced smartphone that’s well worth considering if you want a high-end phone but aren’t willing to spend anything approaching £1000,” we wrote.

Huawei and OnePlus have competition.

