The Xiaomi Mi 9 just got a key upgrade: But you can’t get it here

A 256GB variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 has gone on sale in China, making one of Trusted Reviews favourite mid-range phones even better.

The company announced the new 8GB RAM / 256GB storage model of the Mi 9 on Chinese social network Weibo. Sadly the high capacity Mi 9 is only available in China right now and Xiaomi hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews’ request for comment if it’ll roll out in Europe/the UK at the time of publishing.

In China the new mode will retail for CNY3299 (€417/£390). Early buyers will also get a free 20W wireless charger bundled with the phone.

For those that missed it this makes the phone an absolute steal. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year. This is because it manages to pack top-end hardware traditionally seen on Galaxy S10-level, £900 phones into an affordable sub-£500 package.

Highlights include a top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, triple-sensor rear camera and superbly crisp 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. The combo let the Mi 9 score an impressive 4.5/5 in our review and earn a place as one of 2019’s recommended mid-range phones.

As we noted in our Xiaomi Mi 9 review:

“Xiaomi’s tagline might as well be “more bang for your buck”, because its new top-dog brings a killer triple camera arrangement and Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 processor to the party, making for a compelling combination – and all for around half the price of your typical flagship phone.”

The news follows confirmation Xiaomi is working on a new phone featuring Samsung’s cutting edge 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. The two companies confirmed the news last week. The exact phone using the sensor hasn’t been confirmed but industry rumblings suggest it may be the hotly rumoured Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

We haven’t tested a phone with the new sensor, but Samsung claims it is capable of shooting at “DSLR-level” resolutions and will offer “superior” low light performance to competing current generation phone cameras.

