If there’s any phone you should be buying right now, it’s one that comes with a Trusted Reviews 10/10 rating. Now reduced by over £100 from its original price point, buy the Xiaomi MI 9 handset from Amazon for just £392.48.

Boasting a triple camera so you can snap away in any condition, fast processor, and weighing in at just 173g, it also goes without saying one of the most appealing factors in Xiaomi’s latest smartphone is the desirable price point.

Originally just £499, Xiaomi sets its smartphone technologies at more than 50% less of the value of other leading smartphone providers out there, with many top-spec phones now hitting the £1,000 mark. Already affordable, you can now take a further 20% off when you buy the Lavender Violet edition for just £392.48 on Amazon.

The Xiaomi MI 9 has got a lot to say for itself on top of being a very affordable option for someone who still wants to reap the benefits of all the latest smartphone features. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, you can expect a quick and snappy overall performance, including during game play and as you jump from app to app.

In our review, we said: “The headliner is its 48-megapixel primary sensor, which features a pleasingly wide f/1.75 aperture… it’s supported by a 12-megapixel (Samsung S5K3M5) telephoto sensor that grants the phone 2x lossless optical zoom… and a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX481) ultra wide-angle sensor. The latter boasts a 117-degree field of view that not only lets you take impressive wide-angle shots but also lends its talents to macro photography, thanks in part to a 17mm equivalent focal length.”

That’s not mentioning the 20MP Beautify front camera, which many we’re sure will be pleased to hear really steps up your selfie game, allowing you to take picture perfect portraits — if that’s the kind of thing you’re into, anyway. All wrapped up in a stunning holographic curved back casing, the Xiaomi MI 9 in Lavender Violet is particularly swoon-worthy.

Coming at you as highly recommended by the Trusted Reviews team, really it’s a no brainer why you should consider the Xiaomi MI 9 as your next smartphone of choice. And that decision can be made even easier with the huge £100 price cut, now down to under £399 when you pick it up from Amazon.

